OHSU report reveals shortfalls in Oregon’s addiction recovery system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are revealing major shortfalls in the state’s addiction recovery system.

The report released by OHSU last week shows the state needs 4,900 addiction counselors, but only has 2,800. It also says the state should have 470 residential treatment facilities, but it only has 187.

The report also found Oregon only has 75 out of the 103 detox facilities that it needs.

Not long after OHSU released that report, Oregonians organized to shed some light on addiction and recovery across the state. Some people gathered for “Oregon Walk for Recovery” in Pioneer Square in downtown Portland over the weekend.

Cathy McInnis attended the event. Her daughter died two years ago from alcohol addiction. Although Oregon ranks second in the country for addiction, it’s last in access to treatment. That’s why McInnis had to send her daughter to California to get help.

“When you’re 50th in access to treatment facilities, where’s the help? Where do you go? They’re full, there’s no beds, wait a week, wait two weeks, ‘call us again,’” McInnis said.

OHSU researchers who put together the report say they came up with a plan designed to address the gaps in addiction recovery, but they say the legislature has not implemented it. Though they say funding from Measure 110 should help fill some of the gaps.

Measure 110 is the ballot measure votes approved in 2020 that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs and provided more funding to addiction recovery.

