One more very warm day, then two showery days ahead

It’s a very warm early fall day; in fact if feels more like summer with temperatures approaching 90 degrees in the metro area & I-5 corridor. We had some very thin fire smoke lingering around the region earlier today and that’s also making for a hazy blue sky.

A weak push of cool marine air comes inland tonight and that cools us back to around 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon; it’ll still be a fantastic day, but a bit more reasonable temperature-wise.

We’ve got showers on the way folks! Wednesday and Thursday will both be showery and cool days with temperatures mainly in the 60s to around 70 degrees. For the first time in over 3 months all areas west of the Cascades should pick up ¼ to ½ inch of rain. That’s only enough to wet the soil a little, but quite a change!

The midweek showers will NOT be the beginning of a cool/wet spell because we’re headed back to warm and dry for the first week of October. Temperatures may once more get into the low-mid 80s, possibly for the final time this season.

