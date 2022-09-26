Over 4,100 pounds of illegal marijuana, 13 guns seized in Jackson County

Packaged illegal marijuana and firearms seized during bust in Jackson County.
Packaged illegal marijuana and firearms seized during bust in Jackson County.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Illegal marijuana and multiple firearms were seized during a drug bust in Jackson County last week, according to Oregon State Police.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, along with other agencies, served search warrants at two locations in Prospect: a warehouse near 1st Street and a property in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.

At the warehouse property, OSP said authorities found one firearm and about 1,800 pounds of illegal marijuana that had already been processed and packaged. One person at the warehouse, identified as 30-year-old Yasmany Mesa, was detained and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, delivery of marijuana, and manufacture of marijuana.

SEE ALSO: 92K fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth seized by Multnomah County deputies

OSP said authorities seized about 2,360 pounds of marijuana, 416 marijuana plants, about $17,000 in cash, and 12 firearms from the the property on Red Blanket Road. Two people were detained, interviewed, and later released.

Illegal marijuana seized in Jackson County
Illegal marijuana seized in Jackson County(Oregon State Police)

According to OSP, all of the illegal marijuana seized at both properties was destroyed.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dive team member dressed in red dive suit approaches partially submerged car in Sandy River.
Stolen car found in Sandy River
Police Lights
Man charged with assault after stabbing 2 men in Beaverton
FILE - police lights
Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers
Cowcohol: Canby creamery makes whey-based vodka
Cowcohol: Canby creamery makes whey-based vodka