Panama launch of futuristic oceanfront home goes sideways

A SeaPod Eco prototype, the first of a futuristic line of homes built over water, is shown to...
A SeaPod Eco prototype, the first of a futuristic line of homes built over water, is shown to the press in Linton Bay Marina, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Developers hoped to market these homes that are only accessible by boat off Panama's Caribbean coast but the prototype partially collapsed after its first showing to the press.(AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:01 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLON, Panama (AP) — The unveiling of a futuristic luxury model home on Panama’s Caribbean coast tanked Thursday when the SeaPod Eco prototype perched above the water on a column slumped onto an adjacent dock.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Surveillance camera captures Chicago building explosion

Developer Ocean Builders said in a statement that the sleek white home began to “destabilize” at the end of the launch event. It said no one was injured and the cause was being investigated.

The home that is reminiscent of a space ship sits well above the water and features expansive views from a row of windows. The developers had planned to begin offering the homes for sale next year, touting them as friendly to the environment and the economy.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Italian far-right leader strikes moderate tone after vote
Women mourn by the body of Mohamed Usman, 15, who was killed by lightning on Friday at...
Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
Fire ignited by oily rags destroys garage, damages home in Bend
Fire ignited by oily rags destroys garage in Bend, firefighters say