Stolen car found in Sandy River

Dive team member dressed in red dive suit approaches partially submerged car in Sandy River.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning.

Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office showed the dark-colored sedan partially submerged in the river with water up to the middle of the doors.

A dive team responded to the scene to help deputies remove the car.

It was not reported if deputies had a suspect.

