Stolen car found in Sandy River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning.

Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office showed the dark-colored sedan partially submerged in the river with water up to the middle of the doors.

A dive team responded to the scene to help deputies remove the car.

It was not reported if deputies had a suspect.

