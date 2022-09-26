Suspect sought after groping teenage girl in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a teenage girl was groped in the Richmond neighborhood on Monday.

According to PPB, a 15-year-old was waiting at a bus stop around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her, beginning to talk in a sexual manner. The man then started grabbing the girl and groping her chest.

The girl started screaming and attempted to escape but wasn’t able to. PPB says the attack was intervened when a passing driver witnessed the attack and stooped, helping the girl escape and taking her to her destination.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with tan skin. He’s approximately 5′8″ and medium build. Police say he has silver hair and a short gray beard. The suspect was last seen wearing baggy, all gray clothing, and left carrying two black trash bags.

Officers say they searched the area following the attack but were unable to find the suspect.

Police ask if you are the person who rescued the victim, have any information about the incident, or believe you know the identity of the suspect, please contact Portland Police at (503) 823-3333 or crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.