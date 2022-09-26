Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A chase between a suspect and Portland police officers ended Sunday night with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building.

According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.

After the driver gave the officer his name, he took off in the vehicle at high speed.

A police helicopter was dispatched and began following the driver, according to police.

Meanwhile, the officer ran the suspect’s name and discovered a warrant.

At one point during the chase, a different officer pulled up next to the driver and the driver quickly sped off, hitting a dumpster and the wall of an apartment complex.

At this point, police say the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. Eventually, the helicopter pilot pointed out the suspect’s location to officers.

36-year-old Lee Otis Hill and passenger, 23-year-old Symone Kiara Gray were both arrested.

Hill was booked on several charges including Evading Police and reckless driving.

Gray was also booked and held on an existing warrant.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone living in the apartment complex.

