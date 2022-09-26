Warm next couple of days, showery & cooler midweek

It turned out to be a very warm end to the weekend across the Portland/Vancouver metro area with highs in the upper 80s. Expect another warm afternoon before our weather gradually cools down.

Temperatures are starting off in the 50s across most of our western valleys, with a few 40s peppered in. Expect to see mostly sunny skies today & light wind. The coast will have a marine layer around (low clouds) through at least the morning before clearing out to sunshine. High temperatures across the metro area should range between about 86-89 degrees (upper 50s and 60s along the coast). Onshore flow will strengthen as we head into Tuesday. As a result, we’ll see a bit more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures.

A weak cold front is forecast to slide into our region Wednesday, bringing a round of scattered light showers. There should be lots of dry time during the day, but scattered showers will likely continue later Wednesday into Thursday. All in all, we don’t have a ton of rain on the way, but it’ll be nice to see the ground soaked at times. Expect about 0.25-0.50″ of rain along the coast, and about 0.10-0.25″ in our western valleys. High temperatures between Wednesday and Thursday should only reach about 70 degrees.

The remainder of the week will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a great Monday!

