2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two children were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle outside an elementary school, according to the Salem Police Department.

The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School, located at 2400 Walker Road Northeast, at about 7:45 a.m. The children were taken to Salem Health and are expected to be okay, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The Salem-Keizer School District said it was not a school bus driver who hit the kids.

Police said officers determined the crash was at a slow speed with the driver’s vision impaired by sunshine.

No additional details have been released at this time.

