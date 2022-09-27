26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park

The medical examiner ruled Evans’ death a homicide. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.