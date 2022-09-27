60-year-old in custody after trying to lure kids at Vancouver bus stop with candy

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A 60-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly attempting to lure kids to his house, putting his mouth on a child’s ear and masturbating outside of a school.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were first notified of Jacques D. Lesuer, 60, after receiving calls of a suspicious man talking with middle school kids at a bus stop near NE 144th Avenue and Hearthwood Boulevard on Sept. 16. During this incident Lesuer reportedly offered the kids candy, invited them to his house and put his mouth on one child’s ear.

On Sept. 22, a detective parked near the bus stop witnessed Lesuer approach kids and begin talking with them. The detective approached Lesuer and interviewed him. Following the interview, he was released pending further inves5tigation according to Vancouver police.

After receiving additional witness statements about Lesuer’s behavior at the bus stop, Vancouver police were dispatched to a school around NE Hearthwood where Lesuer was found outside with his hands down his pants masturbating.

Lesuer was arrested that afternoon by Vancouver P.D. and booked on one count of stalking, one count of luring and one count of assault IV with sexual motivation.

