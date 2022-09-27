Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland

Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Northwest Portland is now home to Aviation American Gin, a brand which is co-owned by movie star Ryan Reynolds.

Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland, but it now has a home where fans of the brand and the founder can grab a drink and see how the spirit is made.

For hours, location and tickets check head to their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Show and Tell with Tony: Walden Kirsch shares first digital photo
Show and Tell with Tony: Walden Kirsch shares first digital photo
Show and Tell with Tony: Walden Kirsch shares first digital photo
Show and Tell with Tony: Walden Kirsch shares first digital photo
Classroom of the Month for September 2022
Classroom of the Month for September 2022
Classroom of the Month for September 2022
Classroom of the Month for September 2022