Deputies arrest machete-wielding suspect after attack at Hazel Dell homeless camp

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office says one man is in custody after he attacked another man with a machete at a homeless camp.

Deputies first responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to an area behind the Globe Lighting in Hazel Dell after multiple witnesses reported witnessing two men at a homeless camp fighting. Callers said one man was striking the other with a machete.

On arrival, deputies said they found a man with multiple injuries from the attack. After receiving treatment at a local hospital, CCSO said the man’s injuries were found to be minor tissue wounds.

The suspect, 41-year-old Frank Rios, of Vancouver, was later found after having fled the scene. Deputies said Rios was still in possession of the machete and a bicycle taken from the man he attacked.

Investigators said the attack began when Rios found the man he assaulted with his ex-girlfriend.

Rios was booked into the Clark County Law Enforcement Center for one count of assault in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

