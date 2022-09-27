Driver arrested for DUII in Clackamas; 10 guns, drugs found in vehicle

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firearms and drugs were seized and a driver was arrested following a traffic stop in Clackamas, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said a trooper stopped a vehicle on Sept. 2, at around 5 p.m., in Clackamas for a traffic violation and noticed the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Thomas James Freeman, was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper noticed signs of drug activity and found a loaded pistol. OSP said the vehicle and several lock boxes found inside were taken as evidence.

SEE ALSO: Over 4,100 pounds of illegal marijuana, 13 guns seized in Jackson County

After a search warrant was obtained on Sept. 14, OSP said detectives found 3,946.25 grams of methamphetamine, 42.9 grams of psilocybin, $14,131 in cash, 10 guns, and six unknown pills.

OSP did not say if Freeman is facing charges in connection with the firearms and drugs found in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.