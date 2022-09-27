Man found shot multiple times in SE Portland

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Centennial neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of someone being shot in the 15900 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His current condition is not known.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team will be leading the investigation, which is ongoing. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Man injured in NE Portland shooting
New electric buses awarded to metro area school districts
PGE provides six new electric buses to five Portland-area school districts
The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of NW Harrison Boulevard in the...
Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought
Portland woman shares her story after surviving heart attack
Portland woman shares her story after surviving heart attack