Man found shot multiple times in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Centennial neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of someone being shot in the 15900 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His current condition is not known.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team will be leading the investigation, which is ongoing. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

