Man injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting Monday night on Northeast Halsey Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Northeast Halsey Street just after 10 p.m. after receiving a report about a shooting. They were led to a man who had been shot in the leg and began emergency aid.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police said there is no one in custody.

