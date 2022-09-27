Man injured in NE Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting Monday night on Northeast Halsey Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Northeast Halsey Street just after 10 p.m. after receiving a report about a shooting. They were led to a man who had been shot in the leg and began emergency aid.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police said there is no one in custody.

