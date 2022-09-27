Missing Salem teen found dead
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The teen who went missing Sept 16 after a high school football game was found dead in a waterway, according to the Salem Police Department.
Officers were called to the area of the Willamette River on Northwest Wallace Road about a report of a body in the waterway. The body matched the description of the missing teenager Zackary Brenneman.
Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Family members reported the 16-year-old missing just after 11 p.m.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death. SPD said detectives found no evidence of criminality or foul play.
