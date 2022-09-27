Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County

Oregon Capital
Oregon Capital(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday.

The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.

“This is a huge win for Oregonians and the climate,” said Lauren Goldberg, executive director for Columbia Riverkeeper. “Perennial would have locked the state into at least thirty years of additional climate-destroying pollution. The message is clear: our future is in clean energy, not dirty fossil fuels.”

The Perennial project is the last of pending proposals for new gas-fired power plants in Oregon to be abandoned over the past seven years. Previous projects abandoned include the Troutdale Energy Center and South Dunes Power Plant in 2016, PGE’s Carty Units 2 and 3 in 2018, and now Perennial.

No proposals for new gas-fired power plants remain pending with the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
60-year-old in custody after trying to lure kids at Vancouver bus stop with candy
University of Oregon welcomes largest, most diverse incoming class
University of Oregon welcomes largest, most diverse incoming class
police lights
Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in Salem hit-&-run investigation
A dog in a small kennel at a home in Salem, Oregon.
Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff