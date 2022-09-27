PGE funds two electric school buses for Tigard-Tualatin School District

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard-Tualatin School District may soon have electric school buses after being selected by Portland General Electric for the 2022 Electric School Bus Fund.

In an announcement made Monday, the school district said the funds will cover the purchase of two electric school buses, as well as the installation of chargers and technical and training support.

“We are so pleased to receive this support from our partners at PGE,” said TTSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Rieke-Smith. “The timing is perfect as we stand up a district climate leadership committee inspired by a team of high school students who approached the School Board last spring.”

The Tigard-Tualatin School District said they were chosen for funding based on commitments to meet the needs of underserved communities and incorporate the buses more broadly into student education around climate science.

PGE listed the following as benefits of electric school buses compared to traditional types:

Cleaner air

Electric school buses reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than half compared to a diesel school bus

Electric school buses have zero tailpipe emissions and reduce carbon monoxide emissions, nitrogen oxide emissions, and other toxic compounds — which have significant negative health impacts, especially asthma in children — by more than 80% of a diesel school bus

Safety and comfort

Electric school buses are quiet, reducing noise pollution in neighborhoods

Drivers are better able to communicate with students

Lower cost

Electricity is less expensive than diesel, and prices are more stable over time

The electric school bus program is funded by the sale of Oregon Clean Fuels Program credits and the buses are expected to arrive within a year.

