Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in Salem hit-&-run investigation

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for any information that might help identify the driver or vehicle in a Saturday hit and run that left a bicyclist injured.

At about 10:15 am, deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast Howell Prairie Road. They found that a 70-year-old woman on a bicycle had been hit by a car that drove away. Witnesses described the car as a cherry red hatchback. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies are looking for anyone who may have video from the incident or information to help identify the driver or vehicle responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sr. Deputy Todd Sphoon at tsphoon@co.marion.or.us or can call the non-emergency number at 503-588-5032 and reference case #22-15139.

Cherry red hatchback (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

