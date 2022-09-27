Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in Salem hit-&-run investigation

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for any information that might help identify the driver or vehicle in a Saturday hit and run that left a bicyclist injured.

At about 10:15 am, deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast Howell Prairie Road. They found that a 70-year-old woman on a bicycle had been hit by a car that drove away. Witnesses described the car as a cherry red hatchback. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies are looking for anyone who may have video from the incident or information to help identify the driver or vehicle responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sr. Deputy Todd Sphoon at tsphoon@co.marion.or.us or can call the non-emergency number at 503-588-5032 and reference case #22-15139.

Cherry red hatchback
Cherry red hatchback(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A dog in a small kennel at a home in Salem, Oregon.
Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff
Drugs and firearms seized after traffic stop in Clackamas.
Driver arrested for DUII in Clackamas; 10 guns, drugs found in vehicle
16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday,...
Missing Salem teen found dead
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem