Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night.

The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Their current condition is not known.

According to police, witnesses reported the suspect vehicle may have been a tan or brown pickup truck with a canopy or a black or tan SUV. Detectives searched the area and will be reviewing surveillance video.

FOX 12 has reached out to Oregon State University for comment but have not yet heard back.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Corvallis police.

