Turning Cooler & Showery Wednesday

Good evening! It was another warm one out there today! Temperatures once again hit the 80s, though not as warm as the past couple days. Tonight we will continue to see mostly clear skies until later this evening when clouds increase.

A low is approaching and will arrive overnight into tomorrow, bringing cooler and showery weather for the next couple days. Expect showers tomorrow and some lighter showers into Thursday. Both days will see much cooler temperatures, with highs just barely hitting 70. We expect measurable rainfall for most. Models suggest that Portland will likely see somewhere between 0.25″-0.50″. Showers will be lighter Thursday, until we dry out into the evening and get clearer skies.

It looks like we will get another ridge of high pressure going into Friday and the weekend. We will have sunnier conditions into early next week and warmer temperatures once again. Friday will see highs in the upper 70s, before we climb back into the 80s for several days. Expect a warm weekend, likely in the mid 80s and low 80s for your Monday. Tuesday we see morning clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, but it will still be warm in the upper 70s.

