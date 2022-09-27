University of Oregon welcomes largest, most diverse incoming class

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Oregon welcomed a new incoming class of Ducks Monday and celebrated some new records.

The incoming class broke records as the largest, most diverse and highest achieving.

A total of 5,338 freshmen started class on Monday, 16% more than last year. The average GPA of the incoming class is 3.76 and students from diverse backgrounds or ethnicities make up 36% of the class.

“I am extremely proud of our team, which has just accomplished something we have never done before, the largest freshman class ever in the history of the University of Oregon,” said Roger J. Thompson, vice president for student services and enrollment management. “It is exciting to see such high demand for an exceptional education at the University of Oregon. We have incredible momentum and an upward trajectory of students who are interested in the university, as we continue to demonstrate we are a premier destination for students around the state, nation and world.”

