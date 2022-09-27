University of Oregon welcomes largest, most diverse incoming class

University of Oregon welcomes largest, most diverse incoming class
University of Oregon welcomes largest, most diverse incoming class(SSEM PHOTO | University of Oregon)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Oregon welcomed a new incoming class of Ducks Monday and celebrated some new records.

The incoming class broke records as the largest, most diverse and highest achieving.

A total of 5,338 freshmen started class on Monday, 16% more than last year. The average GPA of the incoming class is 3.76 and students from diverse backgrounds or ethnicities make up 36% of the class.

“I am extremely proud of our team, which has just accomplished something we have never done before, the largest freshman class ever in the history of the University of Oregon,” said Roger J. Thompson, vice president for student services and enrollment management. “It is exciting to see such high demand for an exceptional education at the University of Oregon. We have incredible momentum and an upward trajectory of students who are interested in the university, as we continue to demonstrate we are a premier destination for students around the state, nation and world.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
60-year-old in custody after trying to lure kids at Vancouver bus stop with candy
Oregon Capital
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
police lights
Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in Salem hit-&-run investigation
A dog in a small kennel at a home in Salem, Oregon.
Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff