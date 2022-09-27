Warm and dry today, turning showery and cooler tomorrow

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to the day across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A pretty thick marine layer is draped over the coast, and may produce some spots of drizzle this morning. Those low clouds are also pushing inland. If you live in our western valleys, expect to see at least brief A.M. clouds. Otherwise, today should turn out to be mostly sunny with just some high level clouds drifting through. Due to this push of marine air, temperatures will be a bit cooler (topping out closer to 80 degrees). It’ll be a cloudier day along the coast, so most locations will only reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

If you have patio furniture or anything you don’t want to get wet, make sure to cover it up or bring it indoors this evening. Our first notable cold front of the season is forecast to move in between tonight and early Wednesday. A line of rain will develop along & ahead of the front, arriving to the coast around 2-4 A.M., and our western valleys between 5-8 A.M. Expect several hours of on/off rain Wednesday morning, followed by sunbreaks and a drier late morning / afternoon. Our air will turn a bit more unstable behind the cold front, kicking off “post frontal showers”. These will begin to push onshore at the beaches early to mid afternoon, and will move inland between the late afternoon and evening. Expect those showers to carry into Thursday as well. Showers should wind down by late Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler days with valley highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. How much rain is on the way? In most cases, we should receive about 0.25-0.50″ of rain, but there will also be some winners (who see a bit more), and some losers (who tally less than 0.25 inch).

High pressure will build overhead between Friday and Monday, warming conditions up and drying us out. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s and 80s, with overnight lows remaining in the 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.