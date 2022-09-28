Another Hayden Island restaurant closes citing ‘safety and security’ concerns

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Due to what the establishment referred to as “safety and security” concerns on social media, Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar on Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed. The announcement comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly closed citing similar reasons.

On Saturday, Stanford’s posted on Facebook page that it would be closing “due to recent incidents” in order “to ensure the safety and security of our guests and our team.”

The webpage for the Jantzen Beach location of the business now includes the same notice.

Despite stating that the closure is only temporary, the notification made no mention of how long it will likely last. FOX 12 has reached out to the restaurant for more information.

