Crews respond to natural gas leak in Canby; Hwy 99E closed

CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 99E is closed in both directions in Canby Wednesday morning as crews repair a natural gas leak.

Canby Fire reported crews were called out to the gas leak at South Elm Street and 1st Avenue at about 12:43 a.m. A road construction crew had cut in a line causing the leak.

Any occupied buildings in the area were evacuated and Highway 99E was closed to traffic. The Union Pacific rail line was shut down for about two hours due to the proximity of the gas leak.

Northwest Natural crews responded to the scene and worked throughout the night to repair the damaged gas line.

Canby Fire said it’s not known at this time when the highway will reopen.

