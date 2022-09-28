Former president of Willamette Country Music Fest pleads guilty to fraud charges

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The former president of the Willamette Country Music Concerts pled guilty Wednesday to falsified bank statements and financial summaries to influence the sale of her stake in the company.

According to the Oregon District Attorney, Anne Hankins, 53, of Springfield, was a minority owner, as well as president, who planned, managed and promoted the annual Willamette Country Music Festival in Linn County.

“With today’s guilty plea, Ms. Hankins has proven herself to be a serial fraudster,” said Craig Gabriel, Criminal Chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Falsifying bank statements and laundering money to fraudulently inflate the value of a company are serious federal crimes.”

Officials say beginning in Sept. 2016 and continuing until March 2018, Hankins provided altered bank statements and false financial summaries to the majority owner to conceal the financial situation of the group.

The D.A.’s Office said in Nov. 2017, the majority owner approached Hankins about purchasing her stake in the company and having Hankins continue to serve as the company’s president. In Feb. 2018, Hankins falsely reported the company had approximately $1.1 million in its bank account. In reality, there was only $16,000 in the company’s account.

According to authorities, Hankins’ stake in the company was sold for $1.5 million based on the falsified information.

Hankins then directed her credit union to issue a cashier’s check from her account to the Clerk of the Court for the District of Oregon to satisfy a restitution order on a previous bank fraud conviction from 2001.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Hankins was charged with one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.

According to the D.A.’s Office, wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison and money laundering by up to 10 years in federal prison. Both charges also may result in fines of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gains or losses resulting from the offense, and three years supervised release.

