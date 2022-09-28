Highway 101 crash leaves man dead

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 101, near milepost 162, left a man dead in Lincoln County Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene of the crash just before 8:30 p.m. They found that a southbound Toyota SR5 pickup crossed over the northbound lane and crashed into the ditch on the northbound shoulder.

The driver, 61-year-old, David Stendal of Yachats was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Troopers believe the crash was caused by a medical event Stendal was having.

