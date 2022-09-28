Highway 99 crash leaves Corvallis pedestrian dead

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 99 left a pedestrian dead Tuesday night, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

CPD officers responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. on Highway 99, near Northwest Circle Boulevard. They found that a southbound car hit a 48-year-old Corvallis man. Emergency personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the car made the 911 call and remained at the scene, fully cooperating with investigators.

CPD said it is not releasing the name of the victim until his family is notified.

Highway 99 was closed between Northwest Circle Boulevard and Northwest Buchannan Avenue for about three hours while police investigated.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Derrick Samuels at 541-766-6982 or derrick.samuels@corvallisoregon.gov.

