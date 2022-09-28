Lane County deputies investigating suspicious death north of Eugene

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead north of Eugene.

According to deputies, dispatchers first received a report of the incident around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a caller said a man was throwing himself against the caller’s door.

The LCSO responded to the 30300block of Lassen lane and found the suspect unconscious on the porch and not breathing. Deputies attempted to resuscitate the man through CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not yet been released by authorities but LCSO said he’s believed to live on Lassen Lane.

More details are expected to be released later on.

