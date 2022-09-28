Lane County deputies investigating suspicious death north of Eugene

File.
File.(Generic Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead north of Eugene.

According to deputies, dispatchers first received a report of the incident around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a caller said a man was throwing himself against the caller’s door.

SEE MORE: Ex-Arby’s manager in Vancouver sentenced after urinating in milkshake mix

The LCSO responded to the 30300block of Lassen lane and found the suspect unconscious on the porch and not breathing. Deputies attempted to resuscitate the man through CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not yet been released by authorities but LCSO said he’s believed to live on Lassen Lane.

More details are expected to be released later on.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Former president of Willamette Country Music Fest pleads guilty to fraud charges
Martese Oliver.
Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel
OSP File Image
Highway 101 crash leaves man dead