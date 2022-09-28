More Showers & Cool Temperatures Thursday

Good evening. It’s definitely been a cooler day and feels much more like fall. We didn’t totally do away with the sun today, we got a lot of really nice sunshine after some light showers this morning. We are not done with the wet weather though. This evening showers will return and will be with us through tomorrow morning.

We expect the morning to start a little wetter and showers to become more scattered and isolated into the afternoon. By evening most of us will be much drier with just a shower chance and clearer skies into tomorrow night. The next ridge of high pressure starts to set in Friday and we are going to be seeing warmer and drier weather from there.

Expect upper 70s, close to 80 for Friday and then temperatures climbing into the mid 80s for several days to begin October. We expect mid 80s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with those days being mostly sunny aside from some morning clouds on Monday. Tuesday will also be sunny and temperatures should stay in the low 80s as well. Wednesday we should see some clouds increase in the morning and temperatures back to just below 80.

