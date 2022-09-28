Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.

Multiple units responded to the scene including Wilsonville PD, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and American Medical Response. First responders confirmed the motorcyclist was dead.

According to CCSO, multiple witnesses told deputies they saw a Yamaha motorcycle attempting to pass westbound SW Wilsonville Road traffic in a no-passing zone when it crashed into a Nissan delivery van as it was turning into a driveway.

The driver of the van was uninjured and cooperated with authorities.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.