Multiple units on scene of shooting at Fairview home.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:06 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after a Tuesday evening shooting in Fairiview.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home in the 600 block of Lincoln Street, with the first officers being dispatched just after 7 p.m.

Neighbors nearby spoke with FOX 12 saying police were here Monday night as well but a police presence is rare.

“This is a super quiet neighborhood, never heard a gunshot here ever. That’s why I’m checking it out because it’s not normal,” said neighbor John Kiepke.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured or if a suspect was in custody.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

