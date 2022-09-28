Newport man arrested for stabbing, injuring one

police lights
police lights(Generic Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - The Newport Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for stabbing someone near the tents set up on the lawn in front of City Hall.

Several people set up tents on the lawn in front of Newport City Hall and one person stabbed another in the back with a 3.5-inch foldable knife.

Officers arrived and began aiding the victim while other officers looked for the suspect who witnesses said was walking out of the area on foot. They located 46-year-old Scott Leander Camirand and took him into custody.

Witnesses said they saw Camirand approaching the tent and stabbing the victim in the back, then walking away, wiping the blood off the knife and folding it back up. When officers arrested Camirand, they found the knife on his person.

The victim was taken to the hospital and Camirand was taken to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of assault II, assault 3, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspect involved in deadly shooting arrested after returning to scene in Fairview
File image
Ex-Arby’s manager in Vancouver sentenced after urinating in milkshake mix
Police lights
Highway 99 crash leaves Corvallis pedestrian dead
Highway 99E closed due to gas leak.
Crews respond to natural gas leak in Canby; Hwy 99E closed