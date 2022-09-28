Newport man arrested for stabbing, injuring one

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - The Newport Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for stabbing someone near the tents set up on the lawn in front of City Hall.

Several people set up tents on the lawn in front of Newport City Hall and one person stabbed another in the back with a 3.5-inch foldable knife.

Officers arrived and began aiding the victim while other officers looked for the suspect who witnesses said was walking out of the area on foot. They located 46-year-old Scott Leander Camirand and took him into custody.

Witnesses said they saw Camirand approaching the tent and stabbing the victim in the back, then walking away, wiping the blood off the knife and folding it back up. When officers arrested Camirand, they found the knife on his person.

The victim was taken to the hospital and Camirand was taken to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of assault II, assault 3, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct.

