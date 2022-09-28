On & off showers through Thursday, warming back up this weekend

Good morning! As I write this forecast discussion around 3:00 A.M., a line of rain is arriving to the Oregon and southern Washington Coast. Rain will gradually spread inland throughout the morning, becoming a broken line of showers during the morning commute. Use extra caution on the roads this morning. It’s been months since we have had a widespread wet roads, so oils, dirt and other grease will mix with the rain and create some slick conditions. The initial line of rain will move into the Cascades later this morning, leaving us with at least several hours of dry weather in our western valleys. By the late morning and early afternoon, showers will resume along the coast (pinwheeling around a low pressure system), and by the mid afternoon, showers will return to our western valleys. Expect on and off showers this evening through at least Thursday morning. High temps both today and Thursday will only reach about 70 degrees.

Rainfall totals between today and Thursday should range between about ¼ to ½ inch across the interior lowlands west of the Cascades. This rainfall forecast also includes the coastline. Some locations will see a bit more rain, especially along western facing mountain slopes. Locations east of the Cascades won’t pick up as much rain due to a rain shadow effect. In addition, this system will bring snow levels down to about 8,000-9,000 feet. As the clouds clear out Friday, don’t be surprised if we have some new snow on the higher peaks of the Cascades.

High pressure will quickly build overhead between Friday and this weekend, warming temperatures up and drying conditions out. Highs will return to the mid 80s by Saturday with sunny skies and a breezy offshore wind.

Our next chance of showers could arrive around next Thursday, but at this point, I don’t see any significant rain or cool downs coming in the extended forecast.

Have a great Wednesday!

