Portland Latin American Film Festival returns to Hollywood Theatre

FOX 12’s Ayo Elise talked with the co-founder and director of the festival to get a preview of opening night.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – In the 16th year of the Portland Latin American Film Festival, fans can expect to see films from all over the Latin world including six feature films and a documentary short!

For tickets, hours and titles of films being shown click here.

