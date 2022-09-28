Salem police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 66-year-old woman

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday.

The Salem Police Traffic team said Wednesday afternoon the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE, where the woman was found lying in the roadway. Officers say she’s currently at Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver fled from the scene, likely heading eastbound on Sunnyview Road from Lancaster Drive NE.

Through collecting pieces of a broken headlight, investigators determined the vehicle is either a 1988 to 2000 full-size Chevrolet/GMC pick-up or sports utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503-588-6171.

