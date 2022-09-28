Suspect involved in deadly shooting arrested after returning to scene in Fairview

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a suspect early Wednesday morning after he returned to the scene of a deadly shooting in Fairview, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a home in the 600 block of Lincoln Street, with the first deputies being dispatched just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a tweet at 9:54 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed one man was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. A suspect was not immediately located and SWAT searched the home. The Gresham Police Department searched the area by drone.

SEE MORE: 1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Vancouver

Neighbors nearby spoke with FOX 12 said police were at the home Monday night as well but a police presence is rare.

“This is a super quiet neighborhood, never heard a gunshot here ever. That’s why I’m checking it out because it’s not normal,” said neighbor John Kiepke.

Arriving deputies found one adult male deceased at the home with a gunshot wound. SWAT is on scene, searching the home, @GreshamPD launched a drone to provide aerial support. The suspect has not been located. Neighbors have been asked to stay inside their homes. pic.twitter.com/AKgasyIaed — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) September 28, 2022

Just after 6:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that the suspect attempted to reenter the home where the shooting occurred and was arrested. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

Deputies have arrested last night’s shooting suspect in Fairview. He attempted to re-enter the home where the shooting occurred, while the investigation was still active. His identity will be released later this morning. pic.twitter.com/Qaz6pMO6OK — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) September 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.