Suspect involved in deadly shooting arrested after returning to scene in Fairview

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:06 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a suspect early Wednesday morning after he returned to the scene of a deadly shooting in Fairview, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a home in the 600 block of Lincoln Street, with the first deputies being dispatched just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a tweet at 9:54 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed one man was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. A suspect was not immediately located and SWAT searched the home. The Gresham Police Department searched the area by drone.

Neighbors nearby spoke with FOX 12 said police were at the home Monday night as well but a police presence is rare.

“This is a super quiet neighborhood, never heard a gunshot here ever. That’s why I’m checking it out because it’s not normal,” said neighbor John Kiepke.

Just after 6:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that the suspect attempted to reenter the home where the shooting occurred and was arrested. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

