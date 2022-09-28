Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26.

Officers say the body of Martese Oliver was first found just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. Oliver was pronounced dead on the scene.

SEE MORE: Ex-Arby’s manager in Vancouver sentenced after urinating in milkshake mix

A medical examiner ruled Oliver’s death as a homicide from a gunshot wound.

A neighbor who lives nearby said she was home when it happened.

“I was asleep,” the neighbor, Brenda, said. “I heard a couple gunshots and then I heard a car zoom off.”

She went upstairs to ask her granddaughter, who was awake.

“I said, ‘did you hear anything?’” Brenda said. “She’s like, ‘somebody just shot some gunshots and zoomed off.’ Then a few minutes later, there was police cars everywhere.”

SEE MORE: Suspect involved in deadly shooting arrested after returning to scene in Fairview

Brenda said, after living in the area for 25 years, she also isn’t shocked this much violence happens just yards away from her family.

Martese’s twin brother Martre was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.