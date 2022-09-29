Deputy pursuit ends with arrest of Eugene bank robber

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Eugene Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing two banks over the span of 10 days in Lane County.

Police say Bryan Michael Makarowsky, age 34, of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank at 2840 Willamette Boulevard in Eugene around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Makarowsky then robbed the bank, threatening he would use a firearm if his demands weren’t met.

Makarowsky fled the scene while officers were alerted of the crime. Financial Crimes Unit detectives had been working a similar case regarding a robbery Sept. 16 at a Columbia Bank in Eugene. During the investigation, detectives developed a vehicle of interest.

With the car’s description, dispatchers aired the details over the air to Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police who soon found the car. Authorities tracking the car attempted a traffic stop but Makarowsky sped off, heading southbound on I-5 towards Goshen.

Makarowsky was eventually forcibly stopped while heading east on Hwy. 58 near Dexter, according to officers. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree robbery for the incidents on Sept. 16 and 26. Additional charges. Additional charges of eluding by vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended were added by OSP.

