Feeling stressed? Study suggests your dog knows

According to a new study, dogs appear to be able to know when a person is stressed.
According to a new study, dogs appear to be able to know when a person is stressed.(Counselling from Pixabay via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No wonder dogs have earned the title of man’s best friend.

A recent study found that dogs have the ability to know when people are stressed.

According to an article published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, dogs appear to be able to smell when someone is stressed.

Previous studies have already confirmed dogs can tell when a person is scared or happy. So, for this round of research, those competing scents were eliminated.

The study said that its findings were based on 36 people whose breath and sweat samples were collected during and after a task, with the dogs getting the right emotion nearly 94% of the time.

Our four-legged friends have 220 million olfactory receptors, more than quadrupling the amount humans have.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rent skyrockets in North Portland ‘affordable’ housing building, tenants say.
Rent skyrockets in North Portland ‘affordable’ housing building, tenants say
FILE - Rise in student loan forgiveness scams, Oregon authorities warn.
Rise in student loan forgiveness scams, Ore. authorities warn
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Putin recognizes independence for 2 more Ukraine regions