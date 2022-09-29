A few showers today, much warmer to end the week

Good morning! It’s a damp start to the day across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Scattered showers passed through the region overnight, leaving surfaces pretty wet. A few more showers are expected today, but overall, expect more dry time than wet time. Highs will top out right around 70 degrees. Conditions will dry out tonight as an upper level low departs the region. Clear skies, light wind and wet surfaces will promote the development of valley fog.

Be prepared for lower visibility as you hit the roads Friday morning. Areas of fog should clear out by the mid to late morning, giving way to sunny skies and beautiful afternoon weather. Highs across our western valleys will top out in the upper 70s. Friday will mark the beginning of a warm up, with more summer-like weather expected this weekend. Temperatures will be running about 15 degrees above normal for the beginning of October. Metro area highs should reach the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be a rather breezy day as an east wind kicks in. Expect the windiest weather near the mouth of the Gorge with gusts up to 30+ mph.

October features quite the shift in average temperatures. Portland starts the month with an average high of 71 degrees, and ends the month with an average high of 58 degrees. At this point though, I see no sign of significant rain or a major cool down. Embrace the warm weather while it’s still around!

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.