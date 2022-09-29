On the Go with Ayo at Bella Organic Farm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fall is here with pumpkin patches, hay rides, apple cider and so much more. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise is at Bella Organic Farm to give us a look at all the fall activities they offer.

Bella Organic Farm has homemade caramel apples with m&ms, peanuts, and just caramel. Their kettle corn is also a highlight of the experience.

The farm is also a winery and has lots of fun for the kids and the adults.

Information and hours and tickets can be found on Bella Organic Farm’s website.

