Man posing as teen arrested for soliciting nude images from minor: Salem police

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing several sex offense charges related to the solicitation of a minor, according to the Salem Police Department.

23-year-old Tyler Justin Hausen was arrested Wednesday after detectives received a report he was posing as a 16-year-old online and asked a 13-year-old girl for nude images or sexual favors in exchange for marijuana or liquid nicotine.

During their investigation, detectives also learned Hausen was sending sexually explicit images of himself to young girls via the social media platform, according to a police statement.

Hausen was booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:

Sodomy, second degree

Online corruption of a child, first degree

Encouraging child sexual abuse, second degree

Possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child, first degree

Luring a minor

Compelling prostitution

Hausen’s first court appearance was set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

