Man posing as teen arrested for soliciting nude images from minor: Salem police

FILE - phone screen with social media apps
FILE - phone screen with social media apps(Source: TeroVesalainen via Canva)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing several sex offense charges related to the solicitation of a minor, according to the Salem Police Department.

23-year-old Tyler Justin Hausen was arrested Wednesday after detectives received a report he was posing as a 16-year-old online and asked a 13-year-old girl for nude images or sexual favors in exchange for marijuana or liquid nicotine.

During their investigation, detectives also learned Hausen was sending sexually explicit images of himself to young girls via the social media platform, according to a police statement.

Hausen was booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:

  • Sodomy, second degree
  • Online corruption of a child, first degree
  • Encouraging child sexual abuse, second degree
  • Possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child, first degree
  • Luring a minor
  • Compelling prostitution

Hausen’s first court appearance was set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

