Milwaukee police looking for missing, endangered man

MILWAUKEE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they are looking for 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who is reported as missing and in danger.

In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours.

But, Griffeth never showed up for work and hasn’t spoken to his loved ones, friends, or coworkers.

He is described as a white man who weighs 190 pounds, is 6′2″ tall, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Griffeth drives a 2004 dark blue Volkswagen Jetta with Oregon license plate #750NEE, which is also missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee police department at (503) 786-7500 or 911.

