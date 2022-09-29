Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger.

In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours.

But, Griffeth hadn’t shown up for work and hadn’t spoken to his loved ones, friends, or coworkers.

