Police arrest two brothers in connection with Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police arrested two brothers Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in front of her home on August 28.

That night at about 11 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Northeast 24th Street to find a woman injured. Police discovered that the woman and a family friend were outside the home when two men approached and started talking to them. Several bullets were fired, and the homeowner was injured. She is expected to recover.

On Tuesday, police arrested 27-year-old Israel Anaya and 19-year-old Aaron Anaya in their residence in Lebanon. The two men were indicted by a grand jury on September 16 and later arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

Israel Anaya was charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. Aaron Anaya was charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

After the two brothers were arrested, Salem police detectives searched the home and found eight firearms.

