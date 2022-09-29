PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000.

Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen.

It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland.

“Those trailers are so uncommon. There’s probably only 5 of those in the state of Oregon with the same hitch,” said Listig.

The customer whose home it was at did have a surveillance footage, but sadly faces weren’t visible.

However, Listig says you can hear a man and a woman and a white truck driving off.

Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen. (KPTV)

The theft has been reported to police and the trailer has since been seen on the Nextdoor app hitting a fire hydrant and dumping trash near southeast 33rd street, but the truck this time was black.

“I was like holy crap, that’s not the truck we have on footage taking the dumpster, so there’s more than one person involved,” said Listig.

The owner rented trailer and headed to towards SE 33rd. to try and pick up the trash left, even though it wasn’t his.

He asks that anyone in the area with information contact police, but says he thinks it’s an organized crime and hopes the trailer is returned.

