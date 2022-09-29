Oregon Red Cross helps recovery efforts in Florida after hurricane Ian

By Anna Katayama
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Red Cross and other agencies are sending help to Florida to aid in the recovery after hurricane Ian.

The Oregon State Fire Marshall’s office sent 13 people and the Oregon Red Cross sent seven with more to come.

Chris Gniewosz is among the volunteers from the Pacific Northwest who will be helping with recovery efforts in Florida. He follows in the footsteps of his mother and great-grandmother who both served with the red cross.

“I just hope to go and help people,” he said. “With deployments, you never know what you’re going to find and you have to go somewhat prepared for almost any eventuality. I’m pretty well prepared. I have pretty good training and background.”

Nationwide, hundreds of trained disaster workers from throughout the country are in Florida or headed that way to help. Relief supplies are on the way too.

These specialized volunteers provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and other valuable information to help families begin to recover. The Red Cross also provides much-needed food.

Chris said the red cross helped his family generations ago, so he’s happy to return the favor.

“It’s a great opportunity to do a lot of good,” he said.

The Oregon Red Cross is accepting donations to help with its mission.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - phone screen with social media apps
Man posing as teen arrested for soliciting nude images from minor: Salem police
Pilot programs aims to shorted 9-1-1 wait times
Portland City Council considers pilot program to shorten 9-1-1 wait times
Pilot programs aims to shorted 9-1-1 wait times
Pilot programs aims to shorted 9-1-1 wait times
Police on Thursday announced they are looking for 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who is reported as...
Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man