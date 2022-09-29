Oregon Red Cross helps recovery efforts in Florida after hurricane Ian

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Red Cross and other agencies are sending help to Florida to aid in the recovery after hurricane Ian.

The Oregon State Fire Marshall’s office sent 13 people and the Oregon Red Cross sent seven with more to come.

Chris Gniewosz is among the volunteers from the Pacific Northwest who will be helping with recovery efforts in Florida. He follows in the footsteps of his mother and great-grandmother who both served with the red cross.

“I just hope to go and help people,” he said. “With deployments, you never know what you’re going to find and you have to go somewhat prepared for almost any eventuality. I’m pretty well prepared. I have pretty good training and background.”

Nationwide, hundreds of trained disaster workers from throughout the country are in Florida or headed that way to help. Relief supplies are on the way too.

These specialized volunteers provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and other valuable information to help families begin to recover. The Red Cross also provides much-needed food.

Chris said the red cross helped his family generations ago, so he’s happy to return the favor.

“It’s a great opportunity to do a lot of good,” he said.

The Oregon Red Cross is accepting donations to help with its mission.

