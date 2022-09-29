Rise in student loan forgiveness scams, Ore. authorities warn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are warning about a wave of scams capitalizing on recent changes to federal student loan programs and flooding borrowers with fraudulent offers, according to the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services on Thursday.

ODCB warned borrowers to ignore phone calls, emails, social media messages, and other unsolicited messages from people claiming they can help get student loans forgiven faster or with help with loan refinancing.

“Do not accept these unexpected offers without first checking to see if the offer is legitimate,” state authorities said. “Chances are it is a scam.”

Scammers often say things such as “pre-enrollment for all loan forgiveness,” or, “you must apply within the next 24 hours.” However, there are no fees to sign up for student loan forgiveness, said T.K. Keen, administrator for the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation.

“Everyone will have the same opportunities and there are no ways to cut in line and get loans forgiven faster,” Keen said.

There is not yet an application for President Biden’s relief plan, said Lane Thompson, student loan ombudsman.

“People can get alerted once the program is live by visiting the U.S. Department of Education website and check the box title ‘NEWII Federal Student Loan Borrower Updates,’” Thompson said. “Any time the Department of Education announces changes to the student loan program, scammers come out of the woodwork. The advice remains the same: if it seems too good to be true, it likely is.”

Borrowers should also check the URL of any website – any page not a “.gov” website will not be an official federal government site, Thompson said.

